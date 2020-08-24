Crisis in Coapa: names sound in America to cover the loss of Bruno Valdez in Guard1anes 2020

Share it:

Valdez’s injury was just 20 minutes into the game, when the defender competed for a ball with Vincent Janssen. Seconds later, the Dutchman ended up falling on the knee of the Paraguayan REUTERS / Henry Romero

In addition to the defeat they suffered last Saturday against Rayados del Monterrey, the situation at Club América is complicated. The defensive line of the Coapa team will suffer an important absence.

And it is that Bruno Valdez was injured on the Azteca Stadium field. The Paraguayan could not leave on his own foot, he had to be helped by his own teammates and by medical personnel.

Valdez’s injury was just 20 minutes into the game, when the defender competed for a ball with Vincent Janssen. Seconds later, the Dutchman ended up falling on the Paraguayan’s knee.

Between tears and concern, Bruno Valdez left the court and was transferred to a hospital to be evaluated. Through social networks, the Americanista team made the player’s situation known.

“Club América reports that, after having undergone an MRI, the Paraguayan defender presents a severe injury to his left knee, with a partial rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a partial injury of the medial collateral ligament,” read in a statement posted on social media.

By early Sunday morning, Valdez left the hospital with his knee stabilized and headed home to improve his mood and think about the next step. In this case, it transpired that it will be a considerable time that he is out.

The former Olimpia of Paraguay will be treated by Rafael Ortega, doctor in charge of other Americanists who have suffered injuries in recent years (Photo: Twitter @ClubAmerica)

Marcelo Valdez, father of the Paraguayan defender, spoke on the program La Sobremesa, on Radio Monumental de Paraguay, and there he shared information about the panorama that awaits his son.

“Bruno is a professional, he will recover soon, I spoke with him and emotionally he is very strengthened, on Tuesday the study will be done in Guadalajara and there we will know whether to operate or not,” he declared.

The former Olympia from Paraguay will be treated by Rafael Ortega, the doctor in charge of other Americanists who have suffered injuries in recent years. Last February, Ortega operated on Nicolas Benedetti, a Colombian midfielder who has already been discharged for this Guard1anes 2020.

THE PANORAMA IN COAPA

Although Valdez’s recovery time is still unknown, there are versions that point to a “long” injury. If this situation is confirmed, Miguel Herrera’s team could seek a replacement under certain conditions.

In accordance with article 37 of the Liga MX regulations, teams may change a player “due to injury”. The regulations mention that “only a player who has suffered an injury that requires surgical treatment and / or who takes at least six months to recover may be substituted.

Likewise, it is stated that Bruno Valdez’s injury must be diagnosed and confirmed in clinical laboratories. In addition, the Club América doctor must present the player’s medical history and the studies carried out to the corresponding authorities. Subsequently, the injury will be evaluated, analyzed and confirmed by Liga MX medical personnel.

If the severity of the injury is confirmed, Miguel Herrera’s team could seek a replacement under certain conditions. EFE / José Méndez / Archive



It should be noted that Valdez may only be replaced by a player from another institution or by players who have not been registered by another team. The truth is that Club América has until September 5 – the date that the transfer market closes – to bring in the replacement for Valdez.

POSSIBLE OPTIONS

After Bruno’s injury became known, the alarms went off inside the campus. In the last hours, various names have begun to emerge to replace the Paraguayan.

One of the options could be Alan Franco, who belongs to Independiente de Avellaneda, an Argentine club that has financial debts with the Coapa team and could pay with the defender.

Sources close to the team assured that Franco belongs to Independiente, but (America) “will make an attempt to take him away.”

The other two names that sound are from old acquaintances in Mexican soccer. The first is Nestor Araujo, a defender who plays for Celta de Vigo and who had an acceptable season in Spain. The Mexican defender has also sounded to reach Valencia.

The second would be Hector Moreno, who is currently active in Qatar. Despite the fact that there is no formal offer for both defenders, the American fans have begun to show their desire for them.

A factor that could complicate the arrival of Moreno to America is his high salary that he receives in Qatar.

