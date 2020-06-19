Crisis at Juventus: the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo could leave

Share it:

The defeat against Napoli sparked a crisis within Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the institution (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

The calm that prevailed in Juventus before the coronavirus pandemic changed completely after the penalty defeat against Napoli in the final of the Italian Cup. On the club premises now there is a tense climate about the environment and the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri became an unknown factor.

The return of CR7 It was not what was expected and from its surroundings versions began to circulate that marked a short circuit with the technical director. Apparently the five-time Ballon d'Or winner He does not agree with the way of playing that the Italian strategist proposes and he does not feel comfortable in the center-forward position. The Portuguese was annoying in the semifinal against Milan and in most of the match against Napoli he turned to the left wing (at that time the position of ‘9 ′ was occupied by the Argentine Paulo Dybala).

Minutes after the fall against the South, Elma Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, used social media to target the coach and support the former Real Madrid: “What else can you do? This is all. My love, you just can't do miracles … I can't understand how you can play like this. Anyway … head up, you can't do my king anymore ”.

The two lost finals make Cristiano Ronaldo rethink his future (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

For the first time in his career, the Portuguese lost two finals in a row (the previous one was the Italian Super Cup, at the hands of Lazio), something that started making noise in his head and rethink their idea of ​​continuing in Turin. According La Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato, former Sporting Lisboa and Manchester United made it a condition to win a title to continue defending the shirt bianconera the next season , despite having a contract until June 2022.

To this day, Juventus leads Serie A, an event that has won in the last eight editions, only by a point advantage over Lazio with 12 days to go. He is also in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the great goal of the institution. In the first leg, played in France, they lost 1-0 to Lyon.

The panorama of Maurizio Sarri is similar, after the two lost finals. The Italian press is already beginning to blame his lack of titles in Calcium (He only won the Europa League in his time at Chelsea), which blew him up at a press conference. In addition, it began to fly the possibility of repatriating Massimiliano Allegri, who could take the reins of PSG in the next season.

