Cris Tales, in control of time: the intriguing JRPG cross gen in a new trailer

Love letter to the iconic JRPGs of the past, Crystals returns to show itself at the Future Game Show, with a brand new trailer that anticipates its next publication.

Developed by a Colombian team, the production tells the story of Crisbell, a young girl who suddenly finds herself able to enjoy a privileged look at the course of events. Acquired the time control, the player views the past, present and possible future of the world of Cris Tales in a single screen. Depending on the shot, the settings change dynamically. With turn-based combat that also includes real-time mechanics, you can test the game for yourself, thanks to the Cris Tales Steam Demo.

For all the details on this intriguing independent production, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of Cris Tales, in which we tell you about the plot, gameplay and potential of the title. From November 17, the JRPG will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, while at a later time it will also land on PS5 and Xbox Series X.