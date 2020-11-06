Criminal UK 2, Review: Kit Harington in the Netflix series

If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears it, does it make a noise? Berkeley, in his critique of science, he supported the dimension of doubt questioning the nature of objects and their existence beyond observability. Certainly science would argue that sound is nothing but vibrations interpreted (in our brain) and that, therefore, there is no noise without an ear to perceive it. But the vibrations are always there.

One year after its first release, Criminal is back. Quietly, as it had already done with its first iterations. Proving a worthy series to watch, especially for fans of the investigative vein. Criminal UK season 2 enriches, with four new episodes, the creative universe of a series that wants to probe the truth. The one capable of indicting or exonerating.

Once again, it is confirmed as a mature product. Aware of having chosen to espouse the nature of Berkeley’s philosophical interrogation. Aware of its identity and its size. With this spirit, the anthological miniseries Netflix takes us back to the interrogation room to peer into a world divided by two-way glass.

Interrogative Anthology

The Concept of Criminal is that of an interrogative anthology with a psychological imprint and divided into four series (UK, Germany, France, Spain) released in September 2019 on Netflix. It is a low budget product whose formula follows a simple paradigm: there is always a suspect and there are always investigators. Compared to market standards that of Criminal is a very short series. The only two seasons of the UK genre count just seven episodes, lasting 45 minutes. The peculiarity that makes the product noteworthy is that, differently from the modus operandi such Crime, it does not take us to the crime scene, overwhelming us with investigations, but rather in direct contact with the procedural antechamber of the criminal system, where we are confronted with a very different but equally delicate matter: human testimony.

With the second season of Criminal UK, available from September 20, George Kay and Jim Field Smith are implementing a process of expanding the small production Netflix while remaining rooted in their stylistic imprint.

That is, by remaining faithful to the idea, a thoughtful product. But technically simple and simply enjoyable.

When a tree falls in the woods

George Kay, this season, he continues to refine his pen on a concept that strips away from serial storytelling and focuses on intensely scrutinizing the act of acting, dialogue and character development around the singularity of an interrogation. You will not be involved in the development of the relational dynamics of the investigative unit, since, essentially, there is none. Kay doesn’t hide little interest in taking us out of the interrogation room. Indeed, it continues to limit the spectator’s mind, as far as possible, within the space immediately around it. This is not a problem at all, though it could easily have been.

Instead the stories packed in these four episodes are dense. An unstable and unpredictable concentrate in which every face, innocent or guilty, hides behind a wax mask. In particular, episodes 2 and 4 manage to magnetize the viewer’s attention, resulting as captivating as they are disturbing.

The attention to stoytelling is confirmed, therefore, one of the strengths of the series. The writing is solid and top notch. The psychological drama it portrays is one matrioska comportamentale which effectively delivers the narrative twists of individual cases. George Kay is a talented writer who accurately hits the heart of his concept. Without flaws and without excesses, entrusting a central role to interpretation.

The usual suspects

That acting played a role of primary importance within the creative process of Criminal it is certainly not new. Already at the time of the release of the first season its creators had commented on the importance of casting and the choices of the actors (as you can read in the article in which the creators of Criminal talk about the importance of the cast). To support this vision the cast of the first season returns: Katherine Kelly, Lee Inglesby, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf once again step into the shoes of Scotland Yard’s investigative unit detectives.

The choice of production of resorting to such established actors is certainly a smart marketing choice. That the presence of the iconic face of Jon Snow could prove to be a ploy to raise the audience, as well as a passionate niche, was a hypothesis already discussed for some time. Whether this communicative move is successful or not is not important. Much more central, however, is that in the choice of names the series still hits the mark. The actor’s evidence of the accused is impeccable and the result of a careful study of the non-verbal dialogue (as well as the verbal one). The roles entrusted to the actors fit perfectly.

The direction, curated in each episode by Jim Field Smith, it is simple but precise. The shots must often capture the essence of the characters held during the interrogation. We are talking about close-ups, close-ups, shots from above or below and scenes of dialogue between two, three and four.

Criminal UK season 2 is in short a series without flaws, made with minutiae, in which it is almost impossible to find errors of a technical nature.

While not excelling in anything he manages to achieve everything he sets out to do. And it does it in a captivating way.