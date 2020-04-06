Crime and Disappearance in Atlanta: The Lost Children (2020) Review: Absorbing Documentary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are events that mark an entire community with a scar that doesn't quite close. This is the case of the Atlanta murders, with the disappearance and murder of at least thirty young African-American men, most of them children, between 1979 and 1981.

A case that we recently saw fiction in season 2 of 'MINDHUNTER' and that decides to explore HBO with 'Crime and disappearance in Atlanta: The Lost Children' ('Atlanta's Missing & Murdered: The Lost Children'), a documentary series of five episodes that go far beyond reporting these crimes.

We are, from the very first episode, with an x-ray of the crime and the city where it is discussed. At this start, explain the social context of Atlanta as a kind of oasis for African American communities in the heart of the southern United States.

A place where those who until then had it more difficult could get to prosper and pursue the American dream. If you had money, of course. If not, you stayed on the outskirts. To the marginal and depressed neighborhoods. And it is in these places where these children disappeared.

An x-ray of Atlanta

Throughout the five episodes, as we go deeper into the case, we are getting to know better the characteristics of this city and how these crimes ignited a pressure cooker that almost exploded in the form of class and racial warfare, which hastened the police to close the case as soon as they had a fairly solid suspect.

Thus, 'Crime and Disappearance in Atlanta' stops at the vision of the victims' parents, fed up with making noise to listen to them; the police, who are not sure where to start and who see that the situation is getting out of hand; the emergence of vigilante patrols, some more willing to hit the bat rather than ask; the KKK that keeps on kicking around those places, etc.

In the end, beyond the guilt or not of Wayne Williams or the process started last year to reopen and resolve the case correctly and indisputably, the Atlanta murders take root so much in the core of local society that transformed the city forever. Transcending the terrible criminal case, we have a social study in hand.

And this is where 'Crime and disappearance in Atlanta' stands out the most and best, understanding and making us understand the fragile balance that exists in a society and how an event like this can test and even break the status quo.