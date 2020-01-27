Entertainment

'Crime against the clock': trailer in Spanish

January 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
While we have just seen the first images of the thriller 'Run Sweetheart Run' and soon we will have the horror movie between us 'Fantasy Island', it seems that Blumhouse still unstoppable and just released the official trailer of his new tape, which will premiere in our country thanks to Universal. Is about 'Time Trial Crime ' and is starring David Oyelowo ('Peter Rabbit 2: On the run') and Storm Reid ('Euphoria').


Written and directed by Jacob Estes, responsible for movies like 'Mean Creek 'or' The Details',the film tells us how, when the detective Jack Radcliff receives a call from his niece Ashley in a state of panic, he quickly comes to his aid, but upon arrival he discovers that his entire family has been brutally murdered. Days after the attack, Jack returns to receive a call from his niece, but this time she calls him from the past. Using the calls to communicate over time, Jack and Ashley embark on a dangerous race against the clock in which Jack will have to face all kinds of adversities and secrets to save the person he loves most.

Such a thriller supernatural that will delight the most adept at movies with time travel whose cast complete faces like Mykelti Williamson, Byron Mann, Omar Leyva, Shinelle Azoroh and Daniel R. Lawson.

'Crime against the clock 'premieres in our country on February 14.

Time Trial Crime

Universal

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

