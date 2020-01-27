“Cried tears of blood”: Claudia Álvarez reveals her painful experience with breastfeeding

A week after giving birth to the little girl Kira, the actress Claudia Alvarez He told his more than 2 million Instagram followers his experience as new mother.

The wife of producer Billy Rovzar He said there are many things that he was not told about pregnancy and how to be a mother, so he decided to talk about how his maternity, which he described as a "heavy, but wonderful" process.

With a big smile on her face, the actress He said that his recovery has been rapid, although his delivery was by caesarean section, however, the first days he suffered with the lactation, so he asked a consultant for help.

“I cried tears of blood the first days of breastfeeding. (…) I said: ‘What is this?’ It’s torture, it hurts like a lighter was giving you there, crying and crying, ”he said.

He also said that the consultant was very helpful, as he gave several tips on how to breastfeed his baby, and said "it hurts, but I endure that pain."

