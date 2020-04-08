Sports

Crespo: "If you think about it, it is soccer that owes Messi"

April 8, 2020
Edie Perez
Former striker Hernán Crespo, now Defense and Justice coach, said in an interview with Diario Olé this Wednesday that "it is very difficult to be Messi", because "nobody can put yourself in his place" and that the Barcelona striker is "much more what a great soccer player. '

'It is very difficult to be MessiNo one can put himself in his place as no one could, at the time, put himself in the place of (Diego) Maradona. It is impossible to know what they think and what they live, 'Crespo told the Olé newspaper.

The former Parma forward, Inter, Chelsea, Milan and River Plate, among other teams, was Messi's teammate in the Germany World Cup 2006.

'It makes me happy to see him play for the national team. I would love, as an Argentine also, to see him world champion. Leo is a guy who has been at a very high level for many years, receives kicks, gets up and faces, always working (working, in a colloquial Argentine) ', he assured.

'His thing goes much further than as a player or athlete, he is an example of a professional, with seriousness, honesty, always correct. Messi transcended more than we believe worldwide and I think he is much more than a great soccer player, 'he added.

For Crespo, Messi will not cease to be 'immense' if he does not win a World Cup, because he is 'beyond a title'. 'Actually, if you think about it, somehow it is soccer that owes Messi'he specified.

