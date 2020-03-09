Crespo confesses the three times he was close to signing for Real Madrid

Share it:

He was one of the great stars of Argentine soccer for more than a decade. And, as such, he came to be in the orbit of Real Madrid, for which he was able to sign up to three times, as he himself has said in an interview. This is Hernán Crespo, fourth top scorer in the history of Albiceleste, top scorer in the history of Parma and one of the four Argentines who scored more than 200 goals in European football. The former player has told his experience in 'The Tactical Room'.

From the Parma

In 2002, as a player of Italian Lazio, a team he reached after four years in the Parma, which is the top scorer in history, and two years after playing with the 1998 World Cup in Argentina, came his first chance to sign for Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid that built the team of galactic and he would be one of them, but the star signing of the white club was Ronaldo Nazario. "In 2002 I played in Lazio and it was Ronaldo or I to go to Madrid. They took Ronaldo and I went to replace him at Inter. If Ronaldo had stayed at Inter I would have signed for Real Madrid," he said.

Crespo thus began the first of his two stages with Inter and that season managed to score 7 goals in 18 matches of the Italian league and was established as the top scorer of the team in the Champions League with 9 goals in 12 games.

Substitute for Van Nistelrooy

With Juande Ramos on the bench of Real Madrid and Crespo outside the Argentine national team, the second opportunity to sign for Real Madrid for the South American striker came in 2009, and perhaps the one that was closest to fruiting, as there was a direct offer from the white club and conditions Contracts that, if they had been accepted by Crespo, would have allowed him to be part of the Madrid team replacing the Dutch Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Ramón Calderón, then president of Real Madrid, faced his last year in office, so the moment of the club and a short-term contract convinced the Argentine to say no.

"The second was in January 2009, the first season of Jose Mourinho in the Inter. Real Madrid came for me, but they made me a contract for only six months because they had elections. I did not accept, "he said.

Later, Florentino Pérez He was elected in his second term as President of Real Madrid and signed players such as Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xabi Alonso and Karim Benzema, a group of which the Argentine could have been part.

Finally, as a technician

Your relationship with Carlo Ancelotti It goes back to the times of the Argentine in Parma and Milan, in which it was directed by the Italian and, as he said, he "explained what Italian football was like". The transalpine coach highlighted his "treatment, humanity and closeness to the player without losing his position as leader."

When Ancelotti directed the Paris Saint Germain, of which he took command in December 2011, Carlo's wish was to have Crespo as his second and his wish to be his assistant. "I did not work for the PSG, but for Ancelotti. I watched the games, made reports and gave him my vision of the team. I did it many times watching the games on TV at home. The idea was to be his assistant at Real Madrid, we had talked, but Florentino Pérez wanted to put Zidane in that place and let's say he was right, "he says.

Crespo, who is currently coach of Defense and Justice of ArgentinaHe admitted that he wants to repeat in his career as a coach what he did as a player, so he is preparing for the moment of fulfilling his dream of lead in Europe.