         'Creed 3' underway: the writer of 'King Richard' is already working on the new spin-off of the 'Rocky' saga

Few things I like more than a good sports drama focused on the always exciting world of boxing. I am fully aware that, captured through a camera and projected onto a huge screen, any discipline can be exciting — even a game of petanque — but the physical and psychological requirement and the spectacular This sport is ideal for shaping unforgettable feature films.

A good example of this is found in the second life that the 'Rocky' franchise is living thanks to spin-offs focused on Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed. The first one, directed by Ryan Coogler, surprised in 2015 with its excellent balance between drama, narrative and form; catching his sequel off guard in 2018 to see how Steven Caple Jr. He kept the guy in a second round at the height of his predecessor.

Today, franchise devotees can be in luck, because thanks to Deadline we know that the people of MGM has launched the third installment of 'Creed'. Zach Baylin has been chosen to shape the script after his debut as he writes in 'King Richard', the tennis drama starring Will Smith and centered on the figure of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Michael B. Jordan is expected to get back in top form to reprise his role as Adonis Creed. This, although logical, is not confirmed; in the same way it is unknown who will occupy the director's seat. Be that as it may, as long as the quality level of the first two 'Creed' is maintained, we could face a trilogy to frame.