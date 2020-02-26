Creed 3 moves on with new screenwriter

Share it:

Screenwriter Zach Baylin, who will write the movie King Richard by Will Smith, has been MGM's chosen to write the screenplay for Believe 3, the next step in the history of Adonis Creed, the boxer born from the Rocky saga.

We don't know anything about this sequel at the moment. There are no details about the plot and there is also no confirmed director, although in the past there was talk that Michael B. Jordan himself, protagonist of the saga, could end up being the director.

This saga, which was born as a spinoff of the iconic Sylvester Stallone boxing film series, has not done anything wrong in the cinema and the first installment, with script and direction by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), obtained 173 million in box office, followed by a sequel that improved those results with a total of 214 million worldwide. This film was directed by Steven Caple with a script by Jual Taylor and Stallone himself.

In the future of Jordan are movies like Black Panther 2, whose filming does not seem likely to begin before 2021 (as soon). Prior to this he has an untitled film with David O. Russell and the drama A Journal for Jordan directed by Denzel Washington. For all the above it is not clear when the filming of these Creed 3 will begin.

This story arose as a sequel to the Rocky saga, focusing on the son of Apollo Creed, who was the great rival of the hero that Stallone embodied. With this movement it was possible to satisfy part of the veterans of the original saga and also expand it to a younger audience.

