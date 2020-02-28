Creed 3 Has New Screenwriter

Share it:

TO Rocky and their universe has killed them as many times as they have been reborn. With the change of time, and after the low ‘Rocky v’(John G. Avildsen, 1990), no one could have predicted about‘Rocky Balboa’(Sylvester Stallone, 2006).

The same thing happened almost a decade later when, with Sylvester Stallone of secondary steals scenes, ‘Creed: The Legend of Rocky’(Ryan Coogler, 2015) swept the box office. With Michael B. Jordan Y Tessa Thompson turned into stars, ‘Creed II: The Legend of Rocky’(Steven Caple Jr., 2018) even managed to improve the box office results but, perhaps for fear of burning the brand again too long, we know little about an expected third installment.

Luckily for the fans, this week in MGM They seem to have started to move and they already have a screenwriter working on ‘Believe 3’, So it won't take long to receive more information.

The lucky one who has received the order has been Zach Baylin, responsible for the booklet of ‘King richard’(Reinaldo Marcus Green, 2020), the biopic about the severe father of Venus Y Serena Williams who will give life Will Smith, obsessed with achieving an Oscar.

"I feel very fortunate that, when making Creed movies, I can write the music and play it”Commented Tessa Thompson at the ACE Comic Con last October. "I think we'll finally do a ‘Creed 3’, so I'll make more music"

While in MGM, Warner Y New line are decided, remember that Sly's plans for Rocky they are infinite, what will be the next chapter of the universe of the Italian colt? Will it happen to television? Will we see his death on screen? Are we prepared for that to happen?