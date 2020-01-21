Create new "Tusa" by Karol G and Nicki Minaj in Disney version

Share it:

The success of "Tusa" theme of Karol G and Nicki Minaj continues to grow, because the theme is still the sensation at any party or event where it is played, this time they created a new version of Disney with characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald , Daisy, Pluto and Goofy interpreting it, and in networks it already went viral.

The video of this new version already circulates on all social networks and is shared by hundreds of people, making this version a favorite of many and causing endless laughs in Internet users, who very occurrences always entertain themselves with this type of content.

However, this is not the first time that the theme has been honored by other musicians, since the northern version that nobody wants to stop singing has recently circulated on the Internet, an adaptation that the firm Firme northern group made and that was quickly placed as one of Internet users' favorites.

What is tusa?

Tusa is a word from Colombian jargon and has a fairly clear definition.

TUSA means nothing more than a period of sadness and despair caused by a breakup.

