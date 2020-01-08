Entertainment

Create an animatronic version of Mimir, the talking head of God of War

January 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

One of Kratos' best friends (if the Spartan has that) in the last God of war It was the wise Mimir, a severed head full of life and with many stories to share with the protagonist and his son.

The Smartest Man Alive.

Now the barbarians of Bar-El Studio have managed to finish their project to turn Mimir into reality with an animatronic head with facial gestures, light effects and, of course, many of the phrases that the character.

Of course this incredible creation has not gone unnoticed by Santa Monica Studio, who have described it as "one of the best tributes to God of War we've ever seen".

READ:  Jojo and Monster authors prepare special designs for the 2020 Paralympics

The creation process of this cybernetic Mimir can be seen in full in the Instagram account of this study specialized in the creation of prostheses, special effects and animatronics.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.