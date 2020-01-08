Create an animatronic version of Mimir, the talking head of God of War

Share it:

One of Kratos' best friends (if the Spartan has that) in the last God of war It was the wise Mimir, a severed head full of life and with many stories to share with the protagonist and his son.

Now the barbarians of Bar-El Studio have managed to finish their project to turn Mimir into reality with an animatronic head with facial gestures, light effects and, of course, many of the phrases that the character.

This is one of the single greatest tribute creations for #GodofWar We've ever seen – Animatronic Mimir – The Smartest Man Alive! We'll take one, this one, please. Please check out the creators Bar-El Studio on their IG https://t.co/fpe0IIG8h4 pic.twitter.com/NQrw0wDz13 – Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) January 7, 2020

Of course this incredible creation has not gone unnoticed by Santa Monica Studio, who have described it as "one of the best tributes to God of War we've ever seen".

The creation process of this cybernetic Mimir can be seen in full in the Instagram account of this study specialized in the creation of prostheses, special effects and animatronics.