Create a fully functional Joy Con for Nintendo Switch based on Game Cube

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was a matter of time before someone went beyond customizing their Joy With, because if we had previously seen how to install a crosshead in a very simple movement, the ShankMods modder has gone one step further. He has not hesitated to take his command of game Cube, tear it apart and turn it into two controllers to Nintendo Switch in a process that explains the detail in video.

However, the most amazing thing about this creation is that these Joy Con work perfectly, as shown on their YouTube channel. Without a doubt, one of the best, or the best, ways to enjoy Super Smash Bros Ultimate. "I created the Joy With Game Cube that we all wish there were," said ShankMods On twitter. "It is not conceptual art, they are real and fully functional." Of course, as you can see in the video that accompanies this article, the process has been anything but simple …

Nintendo Switch in 2020

In another order of issues related to the hybrid of Nintendo, a year is coming when Nintendo Switch must consolidate its success. It will do so based on the launch of several exclusive games, among which stand out, in the short term, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, which is launched this month, or Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with launch in the month of March, and being one of the most anticipated.

Even so, there is much more, still with dates to be confirmed. Among others we find Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, remastering of the classic WII JRPG, No More Heroes 3, or the amazing Deadly Premonition 2. However, this is the year also when all fans and users of the Nintendo console expect news of the development of three major expected: Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, announced in the past E3 2019.