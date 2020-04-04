Entertainment

Crayon Shin-chan: the 28th film in the franchise has been postponed to a later date

April 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Web site Cinema Today confirmed a few hours ago that the twenty-eighth film in the franchise Shin-chan it has been postponed until a later date. The film was expected to debut in Japanese theaters on April 24, 2020 but apparently, the risks arising from the spread of the Covid pandemic would have forced Toho to postpone the launch date.

Shin-chan is an extremely profitable series and currently has 27 films distributed in the last 27 years, that is, from the first film released in 1993 to the last of 2017, entitled Crayon Shin-chan: Honeymoon Hurricane – The Lost Hiroshi. Shin-Ei Animation has been financing the production of the anime for some time and this could be the first year of rest after almost thirty years of hard work.

The new film, titled Crayon Shin-chan: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Almost Four Heroes, see Takahiko Kyogoku (Land of the Lustrous, Love Live! School idol project, GATE) to the management, Ryo Takada (Meow Meow Japanese History) to the script e Takafumi Ikeda to musical composition. Shin-Ei Animation produced the feature film together with TV Asahi, ADK and Futabasha. A trailer for the film was released on August 31, 2019.

READ:  Pre-production for Doctor Strange 2 is still from home and filming is still planned for June.

And what do you think of it? How long will it take before the situation completely resolves? Let us know your opinion by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.