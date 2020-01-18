Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled receives the Rustland Grand Prix for free

Share it:

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled keeps its promise with users and will continue to have completely free expanded content in 2020. Beenox and Activision have presented the Rustland Grand Prix, which, like all previous seasons, is totally free. Available from this January 16 in all versions of the game.

The ruins are the main theme of this nth new season of the title, which has been offering free content for more than six months thanks to the presence of microtransactions (cosmetics, which do not affect the gameplay). In this case, a new circuit called Megamix Mania, new skins based on Rustland for characters like Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Polar and Pura, among others; new sets of cars and wheels, stickers… Y rewards.



Rustland Grand Prix

New circuit: Megamix Mania

Because the rewards are the leitmotif of each season. There are daily, weekly, thematic and ‘pro’ category; all of them present again in the Rustland Grand Prix of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled. Completing them all involves filling the rewards bar with more slack, with the final climax of being able to unlock the two new characters and the Champion Kart & Signature Decal, only available for those who finish in the top 5% of the first classified.

In total, 18 new items that we had never seen in the game plus the new circuit, as we see in the presentation trailer. The season will last several weeks, although the explicit day will not be detailed.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled It is available in physical and digital format for PlayStation 4, Xbox One Y Nintendo Switch. According to data provided by AEVI and backed by the GAME videogame chain individually, we are facing one of the 15 best-selling games of the year 2019 in Spain. You can read our original game analysis on this link; here, the latest news of the version for Nintendo Switch, which reduced its loading times through an update.

