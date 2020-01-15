Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled premieres new GP tomorrow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Activision and Beenox do not stop updating Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. And what is better: totally free. Today it has been announced what will be the seventh season, in the form of a new Grand Prix. The name of this new GP is Rustland Grand Prix, and as you have intuited many with the image of the cover, it will have a post-apocalyptic setting to Mad Max. Below you can see the presentation trailer.

In any case, this new season will arrive tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, 2020 and will be available until Sunday, February 16. And in it, we will see the arrival of a new and fearsome character. Its name is Mega-Mix and it's like the mutant combination of Dr. Neo Cortex, Tiny Tiger, N. Gin and Dingodile.

Anyway, as always, the most important of the season is the new circuit. In this case, we talk about Megamix Mania, which will offer us three laps of survival in a dusty canyon near a factory in the desert. In it, graffiti, chains and flames accentuate this theme of the end of the world on which the GP is based. The objective? Compete one more day or end up in the gutter forever.

Of course, as usual with each new season, there will be new karts and cosmetic objects in boxes. Everything, related to this post-apocalyptic setting. To get them, you will have to get points through the different challenges (daily, special …) that the season offers us.

Although, most likely, the most sought-after reward will once again be the laureate Kart with a unique desasapland. To add it to our collection, we will have to finish among 5% of the best in the grand prize classification. Something that will not be easy unless we play very regularly. Of course, content to do so does not lack the game.

Source: Activision