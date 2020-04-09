Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for PC is listed on the official website

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is still no official announcement with which we can celebrate a PC version for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. However, Activision has quoted it on the official website of the Beenox game. Therefore, we wouldn't be surprised at all if the remake of the original Naughty Dog title ends up being compatible very soon.

Anyway, it is important to emphasize that the reference is to Windows 10, so that Steam does not appear (at least for the moment), at any time. Which, obviously, does not mean that the game will not reach the Valve platform if the news is confirmed.

The information, which has been discovered by DSOG, is accompanied by an image (which you can see below) with the corresponding proof. Although you can all access the official CRT website to see for yourself. So far, the reference to Windows 10 has not been removed, although it is something that could happen.

On the other hand, the arrival of the title on PC is a more than feasible possibility. And not only because the original trilogies – in remake as well – of Spyro and Crash Bandicoot also ended up coming to PC, but also because Beenox is now a little "less busy", regarding the content of the game.

Yes, interesting things have appeared in recent times, such as time trials against developers, for example. But Beenox already commented that, at least for the moment, they were not going to launch more GP, which could be indicative that they were starting to work on something else.

In any case, it is not ruled out that, in fact, the PC port ends up being run by another developer. Considering that the leak has come from Activision itself, it shouldn't take long for us to completely get out of doubt. We will be attentive to send you any update in this regard.