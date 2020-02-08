Crash Bandicoot Mobile coming to smartphone, developed by the authors of Candy Crush

Share it:

The next game of Crash Bandicoot will probably not be the much-rumored Crash Bandicoot Worlds but rather Crash Bandicoot Mobile, an endless runner developed by King, the author of Candy Crush.

At the moment there are not many details but the game appeared on a Brazilian Facebook page with an invitation to register for the newsletter to be updated as soon as the app will be available. Crash Bandicoot Mobile will be a Temple Run-style endless runner, unfortunately no other information has emerged, we are therefore awaiting official announcements from Activision Blizzard.

After call of Duty is Diablo the company is therefore preparing to bring one of its flagship franchises to mobile, which has come back to life in recent years thanks to the success of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

Crash Bandicoot Mobile is expected to come out later this year iOS and Android smartphones, however, there are no details regarding an upcoming episode of the console series, Activision claimed to be working on "reboots, remasters and reimaginations" of various IPs, it is not clear whether Crash Bandicoot is also present among these.