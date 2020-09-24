Crash Bandicoot 4 will have local multiplayer: all details posted by mistake!

With the publication date of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time now near, from the pages of IGN Spain all the details related to the local multiplayer sector of the title emerge by mistake.

In fact, an article now unattainable appeared on the portal for a short time, presenting the feature in detail. However, the removal of the piece did not prevent the videogame community from spreading the information that appeared on the net: in particular, the always active users of ResetEra they quickly proceeded to translate the article from Spanish to English.

Thanks to the well-known forum, we therefore learn that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will support the local multiplayer for 2 to 4 players, both in cooperative and competitive modes, with the possibility of impersonating Crash, Coco, Fake Crash and Fake Coco.

The competitive mode, baptised Bandicoot Battle, includes two game options:

Checkpoint Race : Up to 4 players compete to complete a level by setting the fastest time at a series of intermediate checkpoints. The player who achieves the most checkpoints will be the winner. During the race ghosts of previous opponents will be visible, while breaking special crates will allow you to gain a few additional seconds;

: Up to 4 players compete to complete a level by setting the fastest time at a series of intermediate checkpoints. The player who achieves the most checkpoints will be the winner. During the race ghosts of previous opponents will be visible, while breaking special crates will allow you to gain a few additional seconds; Crate Combo: players compete for the best score across different sections of a level. In addition to being quick, it will be necessary to pay attention not to miss any cash: by breaking them in sequence you can in fact take advantage of a progressive score boost. A counter will indicate the remaining time within which to break another cash before the bonus returns to zero;

As for the option cooperative, Crash Bandicoot 4 will provide the Pass N. Play mode, thanks to which the control of the action will be able to pass from one player to another, for a progression in the levels conducted by up to 4 users.

Expected on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for October 2, the long-awaited platforming adventure recently showed up in the Italian launch trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.