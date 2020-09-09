Crash Bandicoot 4 will have a demo! Here’s how to get it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of Tawna as a playable character in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time wasn’t the only surprise this afternoon. Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog and their social profiles, Activision and Toys for Bob have announced that the debut of the game will be preceded by a playable demo: let’s find out all the details together.

The Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time demo will be available for download now from 16 September by all those who will carry out the pre-order the digital version of the game on PlayStation Store or Xbox Store. The demo version will include a couple of levels taken from the central part of the game, namely Snow Way Out e Dino Dash, the same ones that have already been tested by the specialized press and, obviously, by us at Everyeye. If you want to find out what awaits you, you can read the report of our Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time test. Snow Day Out also offers the opportunity to play a Crash title from a new perspective, since it includes Dr. Neo Cortex as a playable character in an alternate dimension. The well-known villain has a special ability that allows him to make a very quick sprint forward.

We do not know, at the moment, if the demo will be made public in the future. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, remember, will be launched on October 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As the title clearly suggests, it will represent a direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, and therefore a canonical chapter of the series in all respects.