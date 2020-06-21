Crash Bandicoot 4: when is It About Time announced?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For some time now there has been talk of a possible new video game chapter of Crash's adventure and now it seems that the right moment may have come.

To let him understand are the many leak which have taken place over the last few hours and which have seen the alleged protagonist of a new production signed by Toys for Bob, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy development team. The software house would be working on the return of the orange-haired marsupial, ready to devour the levels of a new platformer. Recently, some alleged screenshots of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time have found their way on the net, a title that should see the videogame icon ready to try a journey through time and size.

Although a leak has also identified the possible release date of Crash Bandicoot 4, at the moment there is no official confirmation regarding the existence of the project: it is therefore natural to ask when it will be announced? The well-known insider and video game analyst Daniel Ahmad seems to have the answer. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, from his Twitter account, the latter says that the public will be able to take a first look at the game on the occasion of next week. In particular the appointment would be set for Monday 22 June, during a new event targato Summer Game Fest.

To find out if the forecast will turn out to be correct, you just have to wait a few more hours.