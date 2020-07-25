Crash Bandicoot 4, try three levels of the demo: here is the video gameplay!

Share it:

During the last demo of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time we plunged into the sparkling atmospheres of three unpublished levels: here is our gameplay in the company of the most famous peramele of video games!

Accompanied by the in-depth analysis of gameplay, content and graphics of the new digital effort of Toys for Bob with our test of Crash Bandicoot 4 signed by Giuseppe Carrabba, the demo packaged by Activision it gives us back the image of a project that aspires to be worthy heir to the unforgettable Crash 3.

Thanks to the study of the attack pattern of the enemies and the right timing in the movements to be made to advance in the levels following the paths traced by the Californian developers, the entire game ecosystem of Crash Bandicoot 4 seems to rest on very solid foundations, also thanks to an artistic and creative direction that winks at long-term fans but with him look to the future.

To get a clearer picture of the main campaign, the multiplayer modes and the innovations brought to the play system thanks to the narrative stratagem of the powers based on the manipulation of the severity he was born in spatiotemporal tissue, however, we will have to wait until 2nd October to watch the launch of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time on PS4 and Xbox One.