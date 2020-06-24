Crash Bandicoot 4: Toys for Bob illustrates the new gameplay

Share it:

On the sidelines of the announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4, the Toys for Bob design producer Lou Studdert described on the USGamer pages the main novelties that will outline the playful experience of It's About Time, the next platform dedicated to Peramele more famous video game.

According to the words spoken by the author of Toys for Bob, the next act of this iconic adventure will allow us to unlock advanced upgrades through the acquisition and use of four artifacts, the Quantum masks.

Guardians of space and time, each Quantum Mask will allow the hero to get around dangerous obstacles and to evolve the skills of Crash to add a pinch of unpredictability to the consolidated gameplay system. According to what Studdert describes, thanks to Quantum Masks our intrepid alter-ego will be able slow down time, reverse gravity, run on the walls, carry out the rail grinding and use ropes and cables to move from one platform to another.

Among the playable characters there will also be Coco and Neo Cortex, an element that will help to expand the range of gameplay options available to users. At this point we just have to remind you that Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time will be released on 2nd October on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with improvements and optimizations for PS4 PRO, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and PS5. For further information, on the pages of Everyeye.it you can already find our preview of Crash Bandicoot 4.