Crash Bandicoot 4: the new trailer is dedicated to the demo

A few days after the announcement of the arrival of a playable demo of Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time, Activision e Toys For Bob have released a new video entirely dedicated to this trial version.

In the trailer in question, lasting about half a minute, we can see a quick succession of sequences extracted from the three playable levels of the demo: Snow Way Out (in the version with Crash Bandicoot and in the one with the evil Doctor Neo Cortex) e Dino Dash. The first is a classic level, full of secrets to discover and in which you can use the mask that activates a sort of bullet time for a few seconds and allows the protagonist to reach otherwise inaccessible places. In the second stage you must instead escape from a dangerous dinosaur, taking up what was seen in levels of this type in the previous chapters.

We remind you that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from the next 2 October 2020 exclusively in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. To get the demo, available from September 16, 2020, just preorder the digital version of the game on PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store.

Have you already seen the announcement trailer of the fifth mask of Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time?