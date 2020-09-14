Crash Bandicoot 4: the new trailer is dedicated to the demo

A few days after the announcement of the arrival of a playable demo of Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time, Activision e Toys For Bob have released a new video entirely dedicated to this trial version.

In the trailer in question, lasting about half a minute, we can see a quick succession of sequences extracted from the three playable levels of the demo: Snow Way Out (in the version with Crash Bandicoot and in the one with the evil Doctor Neo Cortex) e Dino Dash. The first is a classic level, full of secrets to discover and in which you can use the mask that activates a sort of bullet time for a few seconds and allows the protagonist to reach otherwise inaccessible places. In the second stage you must instead escape from a dangerous dinosaur, taking up what was seen in levels of this type in the previous chapters.

We remind you that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from the next 2 October 2020 exclusively in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. To get the demo, available from September 16, 2020, just preorder the digital version of the game on PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store.

