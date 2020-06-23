Crash Bandicoot 4: take a look at the gameplay in our Video Preview

Share it:

After rejoicing in the announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the time has come to give one in-depth look at the gameplay of the new game developed by the Toys for Bob guys, already responsible for Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

As we have already seen separately, the story of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time gets full immediately after the end of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, with Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka who manage to escape from a distant planet by creating a hole in the space-time fabric. We are therefore faced with a completely new chapter of the saga that, while respecting its dictates, will not fail to introduce some relevant gameplay news.

During this adventure, for example, players will be able to get hold of four Quantum masks, guardians of space and time, who will give them the opportunity to bend the rules of reality and get advanced skills to get around dangerous obstacles. We have already had the opportunity to discover the Time Mask, which slows down the flow of the game, and the Gravity Mask, which allows marsupials to advance upside down. Crash will also be able to run on the walls, slide on the tracks and swing with the ropes. You can get an even more precise idea of ​​the gameplay by looking at the Video Preview opening the news and reading our preview of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.