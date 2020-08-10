Crash Bandicoot 4: references to Switch found on the official website

Share it:

The announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time exclusively on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One did not go down to fans of the series who would like to play the new chapter on PC and Nintendo Switch. However, it seems that a hybrid console version of the Grande N may be in development.

In fact, someone has decided to analyze the code of the official site, discovering that in the drop down menu through which you can proceed to the preoder of the game there is also a voice linked to Nintendo Switch. According to some fans, this is nothing more than a clear reference to a third version of the game, whose arrival could be expected in the months following the debut on the Microsoft and Sony consoles. In any case, we invite you to take this information with pliers, since it could also be a portion of code that Activision uses on all its official sites and therefore by default includes references to all consoles.

Waiting for any confirmation or denial from those directly involved, we remind you that on our pages you will find the details on the N.Verted mode and the new Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time skins.

Did you know that in Crash Bandicoot 4 you will be able to play as Dingodile?