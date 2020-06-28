Crash Bandicoot 4: rediscovering Neo Cortex waiting for It's About Time!

Share it:

After a fierce succession of rumors and rumors, Activision has finally officially announced the return of Crash Bandicoot, ready for a new debut on PC and console in 2020.

As part of the announcements related to the Summer Game Fest organized by Geoff Keighley, Toys for Bob in fact, he had the opportunity to officially present the fourth chapter of the series featuring the iconic orange marsupial. The first details on the gameplay of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time paint the picture of a particularly ambitious production, for a return in style of the character loved by many video game enthusiasts.

The details confirmed for this new Crash adventure include the presence of Neo Cortex like playable character. The mad scientist, historical nemesis of the protagonist, is therefore about to carve out his own role within the new Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Son of the Nineties, the figure of Neo Cortex actually hides an intriguing story, which the Everyeye editorial staff decided to retrace within a video entirely dedicated. With the video available directly at the beginning of this news, and on Everyeye's YouTube channel, we wish you a good vision!

Waiting to find out if Crash Bandicoot 4 will support multiplayer, remember that the game's release is set for the next 2nd October.