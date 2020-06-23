Crash Bandicoot 4: Quavo of the Migos will show the gameplay exclusively

Share it:

A few hours after the long – awaited announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About TimeActivision confirmed that we will soon be seeing a gameplay movie of the title recorded by Quavo of migos, already starring this morning in a very short video of the game.

The famous Quavo, singer of the American hip hop group that takes the name of Migos, as a great fan of the series has in fact had the good fortune to get his hands on the new chapter of the series starring the orange bandicoot and will soon be broadcast on his social channels a video gameplay. We do not know exactly when this exclusive video will be published, but it should in any case be in the home straight.

Waiting to be able to take a look at the game on the move, we remind you that just a few hours ago the colorful announcement trailer of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was published, which reveals the return also of Codo, of Dr. Neo Cortex and other iconic characters from the series. On our pages you will also find a preview of Crash Bandicoot 4 in which we summarize all the news of the gameplay of this new chapter.

In case you missed it, the exit of the game in all the shops is fixed to the next one October 2, 2020, the day in which it will arrive exclusively in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.