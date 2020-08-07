Crash Bandicoot 4: N.Verted mode and new skins for Coco and Crash

Share it:

During Sony's State of Play, Activision showed Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time into action by unveiling new details on other playable characters such as Dingodile and announcing N.Verted mode. But how exactly does it work? Let's find out.

Developed in collaboration with Beenox, the N.Verted mode presents levels that "they take up the concept of mirror mode and transport it into completely new dimensions, offering players alternative perspectives, sound effects, music and, in some dimensions, further transformations of the experience. Players will be able to master each world by repeating N.Verted mode, earning Bumpa Berries instead of Wumpa Fruits, while also having the opportunity to rack up more rewards."

They have also been announced new skins for Crash and Coco which can be unlocked by earning gems and completing challenges. Specifically, the developers mention pirate outfits, spacesuit, unicorn suit and dinosaur costume, and there are two additional sets available in preview on PlayStation that will be unlocked after players have completed the second level of the game. The Marsupus Erectus and Serious Upgrade skins will be available on other platforms no earlier than December 31, 2021.

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time will be available from 2 October on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the only platforms announced for the moment.