Crash Bandicoot 4, local multiplayer confirmed? Spotted on PlayStation Store!

Anticipated by rumor and leak, it was finally officially presented Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, new adventures for the famous Activision franchise.

As part of the Summer Game Fest 2020, the setting for videogame-themed events assembled by the Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley, the development team has confirmed the imminent return of the orange marsupial, ready to stock up on wumpa fruits by the end of the year . At the same time as the reveal, Activision offered the public the opportunity to take a first look at the game in action: we told you about it in our video preview of Crash Bandicoot 4: Its' About Time.

Now, however, an interesting further detail emerges: on the pages of the PlayStation Store an interesting sighting was in fact made. In the card dedicated to the game, reference is made to a offline multiplayer mode for 2 to 4 players. The wording would suggest a possible cooperative or competitive option that exploits the multiplayer component locally. At the moment, however, there are no certainties in this sense: all that remains is to wait for further communications! Would you be happy with this addition?

The title will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2: Activision has not however ruled out a possible arrival of Crash Bandicoot 4 also on PC and Nintendo Switch.