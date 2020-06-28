Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time will have more than 100 levels, it will be the largest in the series

Share it:

A few days after the announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, thanks to an email sent by GameStop USA to its users, new details emerged on the contents of the direct follow-up of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, currently only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for next October 2nd.

According to what you can read, Crash Bandicoot 4: it's About Time will include over 100 levels, a decidedly high quantity that will transform it into the game of the orange marsupial bigger than ever. None of the previous chapters in the series had ever offered so many levels once. The email also confirms the presence of new game modes and unpublished skills for playable characters, that is Crash, Coco is Neo Cortex, and unveils an exclusive pre-order bonus for American customers of GameStop, an hourglass.

At the moment in Italy there do not seem to be any bonuses for the pre-order of the physical copy. Different speech for the digital one, which on both the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store will offer to all buyers the Technicolor Skins for Crash and Coco Bandicoot. You want to know more about the new orange marsupial game, we recommend you read our preview of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.