Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time: Tawna will be a playable character!

Do you remember Tawna? Crash’s girlfriend perpetually in danger who appeared in the first chapter of the series and then disappeared as if she never existed? Good news: will be back in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and will be a playable character as well!

In the new chapter of the series, which we remember being based on travel in time and space, Crash and Coco will come across Tawna in what has been called ‘Tawnaverse‘, an alternative dimension where the bandicoot is a heroine of her own story. With this expedient, the guys from Toys for Bob were able to rework the character and reintroduce him in a canonical chapter of the series.

The “new” Tawna is not a damsel in distress, she is a strong and dynamic girl, “a lonely she-wolf who thinks she doesn’t need anyone’s help”. His character transformation is sanctioned by the adoption of a whole new look, as you can see in the screenshots and artwork attached at the bottom of this news, as well as in the trailer published for the occasion. Last but not least, we specify that Tawna can be controlled directly by the players, being a playable character such as Crash, Coco, Neo Cortex and Dingodile. The bandicoot will be able to use a rope with a hook attached to the end, which will benefit it during the crossing of the levels and allow it to attack enemies, as well as destroy the crates from a distance.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, remember, will be launched on 2 October on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Read our Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time test report if you want to know more.