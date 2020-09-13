Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time: revealed the fifth mask, ‘Akano

Revelation-rich period for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. A few weeks after launch, the guys at Toys For Bob first confirmed that the bandicoot Tawna will be a playable character, and then unveiled the fifth quantum mask usable by the protagonists.

The “Quantum Mask “in addition to being relevant to the story, will represent one of the cornerstones of the gameplay of Crash Bandicoot 4: it’s About Time, since it has special powers to the characters. Until now we only knew four: the well known I i, which provides protection in the form of a true invincibility; Lani-Loli, able to transport objects in and out of reality; Kapuna-Wa, capable of stopping time; Ika-Ika, which reverses gravity.

Through the pages of GameInformer the fifth mask was presented, ‘Akano (yes, it has the apostrophe at the beginning), that it makes the marsupial whirl around itself indefinitely in a riot of purple trails, unless a button is pressed to stop the spin. This power is not only useful for destroying objects and eliminating enemies: thanks to the inertia it generates, it also allows you to lengthen the jumps and slow down the rate of fall. You can get a better idea by looking at the gameplay video attached at the top of this news. The level shown, called “Give it a Spin”, is set in 1402 and serves as a tutorial for the new mask.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, remember, will hit the shelves on October 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. By pre-ordering the digital edition you will get access to an exclusive Crash Bandicoot 4 demo.