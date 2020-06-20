Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time revealed by a leak, imminent announcement?

Share it:

Yesterday the main international newsrooms received a mysterious Crash Bandicoot-themed puzzle from Activision … a teaser for the announcement of the new Crash game? At this point we can say that with certainty.

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time made its appearance in the database of the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, an agency that deals with classifying video games arriving in the country. The game is present in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One formats, with a cover (it is not clear whether definitive or not), to note the double wording Xbox One / Xbox Series X in the case of the version directed to the Microsoft consoles, we also find that the title is developed by Toys for Bob, authors among others of Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

The cover shows the character of Crash with a different look than seen in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled, definitely closer to that of Crash Bandicoot Mobile. According to some rumors, Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time will present a plot based on time travel, the latter term that also appears in the official title, probably not by chance.

At the moment Activision has not yet announced anything about it, we await confirmation or denial.