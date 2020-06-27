Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time: level structure, a guest star and other details

Share it:

Details continue to emerge about Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, new adventure of the announcement fresh orange marsupial. This time it is thanks to the YouTube channel Canadian Guy Eh, who had the opportunity to have a long telephone chat with Paul Yan, Creative Director of Toys For Bob, a studio working on the platform.

After Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, which represented a heartfelt tribute to the history of the character, Toys For Bob now has the opportunity to do things big and expand the series towards new horizons. Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, as the title clearly suggests, will be a completely new title set immediately after the facts narrated in Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

The famous moves of the protagonist return, here flanked by new skills such as the ability to run on the walls, swing with the ropes and slide on the tracks. The quantum masks which govern the balance of the universe, at the center of history, will provide Crash with unique powers. From the interview we also learned that the system of the first historical chapter will be taken up again, with a more linear hub which allows a more framed progression, an essential choice in a chapter with over 100 levels based on time travel and the discovery of new skills. It also appears that Spyro could make an appearance…

Find these and many other details in the Special video that we have attached to the top of this news. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be launched on October 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.