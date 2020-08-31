Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time in azione: trailer dal Future Game Show

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After presenting the flashback levels of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the title returns to show itself also on the occasion of the second appointment with Future Game Show.

Taking advantage of this further media showcase, the adventure from the platform soul is presented to the public again, showing itself in action through the trailer that you find at the opening of this news. The orange marsupial is now ready to go back to smashing crates and running platforms at full speed: are you ready to celebrate the return of this real videludic icon? Crash Bandicoot seems absolutely eager to debut in a completely new episode!

For more information, remember that on the pages of Everyeye you will find all the details on the gameplay of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The game will land on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next 2nd October: At the moment, a Nintendo Switch version of the game has not been confirmed.