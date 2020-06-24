Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time: choice of title and first details on the story

Share it:

The long-awaited announcement finally came: Activision and Toys for Bob presented to the world Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, a real sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, the third chapter of the series dating back to 1998.

The boys of Toys For Bob have decided to "rewind the tape" and continue the story from the end of Warped. It's About Time resumes after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of unsuccessful attempts, the trio of bad guys eventually manage to escape, creating a hole in the fabric of space-time. The only ones who can oppose each other and total domination over the multiverse, of course, are the two hairy marsupials from N. Sanity Island, Crash and Coco!

"Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time relies on precision gameplay that we all fell in love with in the 90s"said Toys for Bob Co-Studio Head Paul Yan. "This new epic adventure spans space and time, introducing new game modes that both longtime fans and new players will have fun mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials again!".

A Toys for Bob, already authors of the appreciated Spyro Reignited Trilogy, it was quite natural to start again from the end of the third chapter and use the number 4 in this new unreleased game. Why Design Producer Lou Studdert explained it to USGamer's microphones: "We decided to come out and call it Crash 4 not only because we continue the storyline from where it was left, but also because we used the gameplay of the first trilogy as inspiration and as a starting point. After the original trilogy, the franchise has ventured into territories more like open-world exploration. What we wanted to do is go back to what we loved in the first trilogy. "



Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be released on October 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X (other platforms have not yet been announced). The title will also offer a lot of gameplay news.