Crash Bandicoot 4: how much does it cost and where to book it?

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time it was announced yesterday and will hit stores on October 2, 2020 in PlayStation 4 and Xbox One formats. But how much does the new game in the series cost? Let's find out from the opening of the pre-orders.

At the time of writing, the game can only be booked in digital format on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store at the price of 69.99 euros, as a tribute the Skin Technicolor for Crash and Coco. The pre-orders of the physical version have not yet been inaugurated and it is not clear whether there are bonuses for early booking or not, a mystery also on the presentation of any limited or collectible editions, therefore we await clarifications from the publisher.

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time comes out in the fall on PS4 and Xbox One, other platforms are not foreseen at present but Activision has specified that the launch on PC and Switch is not excluded a priori, a strategy already partially adopted with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, initially released only on Microsoft and Sony consoles and later also on other platforms.

What do you think of the new Crash Bandicoot? Were you satisfied with what was shown or would you have preferred something different for the return of the famous Peramele?