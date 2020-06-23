Crash Bandicoot 4: here are the exclusive skins of the digital versions for PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

Together with the announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Activision and Toys for Bob have launched the pre-orders of the digital editions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, currently the only two platforms confirmed for the game.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and can already be pre-purchased at the price of 69.99 euros on PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. By taking a look at the product sheet, we also learn that those who will opt for thedigital edition of the game will receive the gifts Technicolor skin for the two protagonists marsupials, Crash and Coco, both available since the launch set for October 2, 2020. In the image attached at the bottom of this news you can admire the two skins in preview, how do they seem?

The story of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time begins immediately after the end of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, with the evil Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka stuck on a distant planet. After countless attempts the three manage to escape, creating a hole in the fabric of space-time which only Crash and Coco can remedy. Crash Bandicoot 4 will boast many gameplay innovations, some based on the acquisition and use of four artifacts, the Quantum masks.