Crash Bandicoot 4 announced: what do you think, do you like it?

Activision announced Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time with a trailer that brought the players back in time in the late 90s thanks to atmospheres that closely resemble those of the Naughty Dog series released between 1996 and 1998 on the first PlayStation. Crash Bandicoot 4 adopts a formula that, as mentioned, takes up that of the original trilogy, presenting all the typical elements of the saga, including the return of Coco, the equally famous sister of Crash.

A full-blown old-school 3D platformer, a genre that has almost completely disappeared from our screens but that is preparing to make its return in style at the end of the year, when Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: what do you think of the new Crash? Did you like it? The word is yours!