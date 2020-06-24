Crash Bandicoot 4 announced, a blast from the past with the first trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As announced by Activision over the weekend, the publisher today unveiled the new episode of Crash Bandicoot entitled Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, a real sequel to Crash Bandicoot Warped, launched on PS1 in 1998 and immediately became one of the most loved and best-selling chapters in the saga.

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time looks like a traditional platform game (apparently not Open World, despite the first rumors) in line with the first trilogy of Peramele, re-proposed in its entirety in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. The first video presents all the classic elements of the series: original levels full of secrets, bosses to defeat, apples to collect, platforms to jump on and many enemies ready to make you skin, in full Crash Bandicoot style.

Coco's return has also been confirmed, Crash's sister appears in some sequences, also it is possible to admire the new design of both characters, different from the one adopted for the N. Sane Trilogy, less angular and more in line with the tastes of the public.

The new Crash Bandicoot game is expected for October 2 on PlayStation 4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One and Xbox One X (optimized for Xbox Series X), other platforms have not been announced, at the moment the possible presence of Limited or Collector's Edition has not been received. Activision is expected to release more information about the gameplay and the plot soon, to find out more, see our preview of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time.