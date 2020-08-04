Crash Bandicoot 4 among the protagonists of the new State of Play of PS4 and PS5?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few minutes after the official announcement of a new State of Play dedicated to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, a post appeared on social media that leaves little doubt about the presence of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time event.

To be exact, the information comes from the social channels of PlayStation Japan, which included references to the fourth chapter of the beloved series in some posts. At this point it is very probable that during the event we will not only attend a presentation of the game, but also the possible announcement of the game version for the next generation Sony console. We remind you that the release of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time is set for the next October 2, 2020 and it cannot be excluded that on the occasion of the State of Play the possibility for PS4 version owners (both physical and digital) to make the free update to the next-gen edition is announced.

For the uninitiated, the appointment is therefore set for the next Thursday 6 August at 22:00 Italian time. Do not forget that you can follow the event in our company on the Everyeye Twitch channel.

Have you already read our trial of the demo of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time?