Crash Bandicoot 4: Amazon Italy also opens pre-orders

In recent days Activision has opened the digital pre-orders of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, today the game is available for preorder also on Amazon Italy in the (physical, of course) versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Crash Bandicoot 4 can be booked for the price of 69.99 euros, at the moment only the standard edition is available without bonuses of any kindthere is also no trace of any metal Steelbook or other special collector's editions. Recall that by making the digital pre-order from PlayStation Store and Xbox Store you will receive the Technicolor skin for Crash and Coco as a gift, a bonus apparently not available for pre-ordering the physical versions.

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time will be available from October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, later the game could arrive on other platforms such as PC and Nintendo Switch, hypothesis not excluded a priori by the publisher, while reiterating how the company is currently focused solely on the two Sony consoles and Microsoft.

What do you think of Crash's return? It's About Time resumes the atmospheres and gameplay of the first trilogy (released between 1996 and 1998 on PS1) obviously modernizing the technical sector and presenting a look more in line with the current tastes of the general public.