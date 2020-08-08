Crash Bandicoot 4: also Dingodile among the playable characters, here is the new trailer

Share it:

Opening the State of Play tonight was a long video of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, through which the development team showed some of the most complex challenges in the game and some nice extras.

In addition to presenting some exclusive features of this chapter such as the ability to replay the levels from a different perspective, Activision also presented Dingodile as a playable character. In fact, it seems that in some extra levels it will not be possible to use only the evil Doctor Neo Cortex but also the old boss of the first trilogy. Just like the yellow-skinned character, Dingodile will also be equipped with special skills that will make the levels with him as the protagonist a unique experience.

Several were also shown throughout the video extra Coco costumes and some of the new ones masks in action, one of which allows the protagonist to reverse gravity and walk smoothly on otherwise unreachable surfaces.

Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that the game is expected for next October 2, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

