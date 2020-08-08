Crash Bandicoot 4: all the gameplay news presented at the State of Play

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The State of Play has just ended and among the absolute protagonists of the event we certainly find Crash Bancidoot 4: It's About Time, which has returned to show itself with a long gameplay video through which the development team presented some interesting news.

In fact, it seems that the game will offer players a very high level of challenge and some of the 100 levels present at launch will be none other than alternative versions of areas already addressed with some changes that will make them even more complex to complete. Among the novelties shown we find a series of morals for the two protagonists, Coco and Crash, and the possibility of playing some levels as Dingodile, the evil cross between a dingo and a crocodile who can use a jetpack and grab objects thanks to his weapon. Just like Neo Cortex, you will only be able to play as Dingodile in specific levels and it is not to be excluded that other old bosses will be announced in the future as playable characters.

Before leaving you to the movie with all the news of the branded game Toys For Bob, we remind you that on our pages you will find a preview of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.