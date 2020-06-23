Crash Bandicoot 4: Activision does not exclude the arrival on Switch and PC

Share it:

During the afternoon the official announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time arrived and, although many have been celebrating for this reveal, there are also those who have been disappointed by the arrival only on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, it seems that the landing of the title on other platforms cannot be excluded.

Hopefully for the future is one of Activision's recent statements on the issue:

"We are still evaluating the possibility of offering further versions of the game in the future. Continue to follow us for new information to that effect."

In short, there is no possibility that at launch the game will arrive on platforms other than PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but the company's message suggests that, just as happened as Spyro Reignited Trilogy is Crash N.Sane Trilogy, the fourth installment of the series will also arrive on PC and, why not, on Nintendo Switch. If we consider that the next-gen consoles will arrive a few weeks after the game is released, we cannot even rule out the possibility of a free upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox One.

We remind you that the release of the title, developed by the boys of Toys for Bob, is set for next October 2, 2020.

