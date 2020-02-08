Crash and Spyro: no mention of new games at the Activision shareholders' meeting

Share it:

During the night Activision held a meeting with the company's shareholders to illustrate the financial results of the last quarter and take stock of the situation on the current year. Confirmed the arrival of a new Call of Duty in 2020, while no news has emerged regarding Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon.

Many thought that after the success of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is Spyro Reignited Trilogy Activision would have continued to invest in these two franchises, but today everything is silent and no news has emerged from the meeting with the lenders.

The publisher claimed to be working on "remastered and re-imaginations to be announced later in the year" without specifying anything else. A generic statement that might suggest reissues of Blizzard classics such as Diablo II or to IP Activision as precisely Crash Bandicoot and Spyro.

The only substantial news that has emerged regarding Crash is the leak of Crash Bandicoot Mobile, not officially announced, the game should land on smartphones and tablets this year, presenting itself as a Temple Run Endless Runner, while there is no news of any kind on the future of Spyro The Dragon.