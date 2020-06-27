Cowboy Bepop: the Steelbook editions of BestBuy are available again

Share it:

The Best Buy online store has reopened the pre-orders of the Stelbook edition of Cowboy Bepop, true milestone of Japanese animation. It is possible to proceed with the purchase by releasing a deposit of 39 dollars and 90; the start of the expedition is set for July 14th.

If you are not afraid to spend a higher amount, you can opt for the exclusive Amazon edition containing 9 discs (between Blu-ray and DVD) and numerous extras, including a 140-page black and white artbook – which features the very first concept art of the characters – and yet another 48-page color art book.

As for the version that can be purchased on BestBuy, like the standard edition, it has the following contents:

Session # 1: audio commentary with Koichi Yamadera (Spike) and Unshou Ishizuka (Jet)

Session # 5: audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session # 10: audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session # 17: audio commentary with director Shinichiro Watanabe and composer Yoko Kanno

Session # 24: audio commentary with Megumi Hayashibara (Faye) and Aoi Tada (Ed)

Interview with Wendee Lee (English voice of Faye Valentine)

Interview with Cartoon Network producer Sean Akins

Tank! Music clip in original version

Tank! Club remix – UK version

Original opening and ending

Opening and ending without text

Closing song of episode 13, both in the original version and without text

Closing song of episode 26, both in the original version and without text

Bebop reminder: the dubbing sessions

Ein's summer vacation

Cowboy Bepop session # 0

American Cowboy Bepop trailer

The birth of the Cowboy Bepop anime is also due to the Star Wars anime. The famous director of Cowboy Bepop, Shinichiro Watanabe, reveals himself in an AMA Su Reddit.